28,853 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Chubb makes up approximately 2.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $2,931,195. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.37. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

