$3.01 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report $3.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.93. Spire posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SR traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,113. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

