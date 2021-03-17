$31.85 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $31.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.90 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $117.10 million, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $117.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $355.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

