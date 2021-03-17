31,079 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

HCAT stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $5,160,429. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.