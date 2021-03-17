314,680 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 314,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000.

Shares of KINZU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,001. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

