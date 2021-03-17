3,283 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,482.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,356.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

