328,751 Shares in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 328,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000.

Shares of EDTXU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,334. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

