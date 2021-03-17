349,764 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCARU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $25,832,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000.

OTCMKTS HCARU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

