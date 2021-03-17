355,000 Shares in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of BFT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

