38,186 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Lincoln National makes up 3.6% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 1,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

