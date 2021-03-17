38,661 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000.

Shares of SPXL traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

