3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE DDD opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,861 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,343 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 983.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,565 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 103,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

