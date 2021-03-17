$40.98 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post sales of $40.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.70 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $25.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.55 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a PE ratio of 201.30 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

