$414.52 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report sales of $414.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Crocs posted sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $86.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

