$44.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $44.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $29.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $225.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $250.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $321.14 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $373.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,902 shares of company stock worth $18,871,110 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,386,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 60.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,093 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 69.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

