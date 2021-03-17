$45.80 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report sales of $45.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.97 million and the highest is $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

