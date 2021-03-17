$49.23 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $49.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.38 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

