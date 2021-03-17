4NEW Price Up 250.3% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 674.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $142,507.05 and $8,166.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 250.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00642039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025230 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033946 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

