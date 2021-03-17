$5.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report $5.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.75 and the lowest is $5.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $234.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $19,270,416 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

