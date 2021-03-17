500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Up 17.3%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price shot up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.40. 1,357,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,086,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.