$510.41 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce $510.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $512.95 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000.

TTMI opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

