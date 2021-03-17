52,003 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

