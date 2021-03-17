$57.35 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $57.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the lowest is $57.10 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $227.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

SBSI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $232,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

