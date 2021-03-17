-$6.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce ($6.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($5.93). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($9.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.94) to ($5.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.63.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.