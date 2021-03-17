$63.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post sales of $63.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $61.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $258.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.