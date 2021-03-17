6,300 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

