643,946 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 643,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,164,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.