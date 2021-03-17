760,291 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 760,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,641,000. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 4.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,268,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,899,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

