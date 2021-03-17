80,650 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 264,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

