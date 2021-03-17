8,100 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

ZG opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

