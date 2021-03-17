$816.57 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post sales of $816.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.30 million and the highest is $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.