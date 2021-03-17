$826.31 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $826.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.96 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

