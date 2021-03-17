$83.70 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post sales of $83.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.40 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $361.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $421.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $265.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

