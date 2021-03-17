83,610 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

CVX opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

