8,400 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

