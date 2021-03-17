88mph Price Tops $125.53 on Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One 88mph token can now be purchased for about $125.53 or 0.00213308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $37.96 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.79 or 0.00461826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00140557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00608770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 331,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,403 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars.

