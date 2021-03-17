89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $169,400.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00.

ETNB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,895. The stock has a market cap of $477.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

