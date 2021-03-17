8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $66,678.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,288 shares of company stock worth $1,350,675. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,916. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

