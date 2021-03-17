8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $859,028.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $859,028.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

