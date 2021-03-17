93,192 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 151,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 102,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 733,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. 25,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

