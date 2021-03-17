970,123 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,000. International Game Technology makes up about 1.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 242.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter.

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

