$99.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $99.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $101.60 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $87.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $410.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $445.91 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $505.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

