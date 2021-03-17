AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Shares of 172,760 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.4% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

XOM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. 220,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.