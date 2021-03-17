AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Invests $4.38 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 208,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541,120. The company has a market capitalization of $471.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

