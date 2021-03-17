AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Invests $4.83 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,557. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

