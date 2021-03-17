AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,342,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

