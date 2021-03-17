AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Makes New $12.43 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,430,000. QUALCOMM makes up 6.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 128,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,421. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

