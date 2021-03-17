AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Visa comprises about 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,305,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,910,413,000 after purchasing an additional 678,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,464. The company has a market capitalization of $441.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

