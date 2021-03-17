AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

D traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.45. 28,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,714.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

