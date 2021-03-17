AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.19 and its 200-day moving average is $448.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

